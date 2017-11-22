Tractor Supply Co. hosts grand opening in Pahrump

Prior to its ribbon-cutting ceremony this month, the manager of Pahrump’s Tractor Supply Company made sure to note that the brand new business offers much more than its name suggests.

Manager Mark Slingerland made the announcement moments before the Saturday, Nov. 11, grand opening, at 900 East Highway 372.

“Today is absolutely marvelous,” he said. “Even though we are known as Tractor Supply Company, we have much more inventory than tractor supplies. The list goes on to include safes, air compressors and pretty much anything you’re going to need around the farm or around your home. We also do price matching as well, for the same product.

“We have a lot of feeds, which support the health of your animals. I personally recommend them, because I provide it for my dogs. We’ve had a great time at our ribbon-cutting ceremony and we are super excited about that.”

Slingerland also said shoppers were stopping by the business non-stop, throughout the day.

“The community outpouring has been just shockingly amazing,” he said. “On average, we’ve had upward of 20 to 30 customers in the store all day long. They were asking a lot of great questions and we received a lot of good feedback. Now we are really excited to be open and to serve the community even better than before. We also had several different vendor booths here on site.”

Coincidentally, the grand opening event coincided with a national holiday, which Slingerland took advantage of, to the benefit of many customers who decided to drop by the new business.

“Today we are offering a special Veterans Day sale, which is 15 percent off for all veterans who show the proper identification. Other than that, it’s 10 percent off for pretty much everything in the store today. As a veteran myself, I truly appreciate everything my fellow veterans have done for our country over the years. We will always continue to support our veterans as best as we can because they are obviously part of the community and we want to be part of the community with them.”

Slingerland also said customers can save big on various items and supplies in the days and weeks to come.

“We will have a Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday sale coming up this month as well as the Christmas holiday,” he said. “We have a lot of stuff planned for those days, however, we will be closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. You will find everything here from clothing to livestock supplies.”

Additionally, Slingerland said he proudly became one of Pahrump’s newest residents just recently, by way of the Wolverine State.

According to its website, Tractor Supply Company is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

The company has several locations in Southern California, as well as three locations in Nevada, including Carson City and Reno.

Pahrump comprises the third location in the Silver State.

“I got my driver’s license and voter card so I am now a true Pahrump resident,” he said beaming with pride. “Originally I am from Michigan and I spent 20 years in the military before retiring. I have since worked out of the Tractor Supply Company Store in Yucca Valley, California including Ridgecrest and Barstow. I worked at a lot of different stores throughout Southern California.”

For additional information on the Tractor Supply Company, call the business at 775-727-1500.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. Follow @sharrispvt on Twitter