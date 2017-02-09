Traffic pattern at Highway 372 roundabouts construction to shift Monday

Traffic along a one-mile-long stretch of Highway 372 will shift beginning Monday.

The Nevada Department of Transportation said at around 3 p.m. Monday, traffic will be routed onto the north half of the roundabouts, located at the intersections of Blagg Road and Pahrump Valley Boulevard. The south half will remain closed so construction can take place.

Vehicles moving through the north half of the intersection roundabouts will have a lower 15 mph speed limit.

The Blagg Road intersection will have just one lane east and west, resulting in traffic movements being restricted to one direction at a time. Temporary traffic signals along both Highway 372 intersection approaches will be in place.

Additionally, there will be no south turn access on Blagg Road and Pahrump Valley Boulevard after the February 13 traffic switch. Signed detours are in place.

The traffic shifts will be in place until construction on the $4.05 million project concludes in late May.

Tractor-trailers and over-dimensional trucks will still be detoured along Highway 160 to West Basin Avenue to south Lola Lane onto Highway 372 until project completion.

Improvements included in the roundabout project are sections of new curb, gutters and sidewalks, as well as new handicap accessible pedestrian crossings in each direction. There will be new street lighting, signage, and stretches of asphalt and concrete paving with a friction finishing course that helps prevent skidding.

The concrete roundabouts will feature area-appropriate desert median landscaping with tri-colored crushed rock arranged in a graphic pattern.

Concrete walls, boulders, Joshua trees, agave cactuses, and shrubs and Cor-Ten steel art sculptures of wild horses, bighorn sheep and birds will also adorn the roundabout medians.

Roundabouts are one-way circular intersections with a center island where traffic flows freely without stop signs or traffic lights, NDOT said.

“They’re safer and more efficient than traditional four-way signalized intersections with only eight points for potential collisions,” NDOT said in a released statement. “Four-way signalized intersections, by comparison, have thirty-two potential collision points.”

Roundabouts also require reduced speeds for smaller gaps between circulating vehicles, resulting in increased traffic volume and less fuel consumption for improved air pollution.

Motorists are advised to use caution while traveling throughout the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate routes, if possible.

NDOT tries to inform the public about planned highway restrictions ahead of time, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors.

For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

