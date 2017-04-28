Trapping fees likely to increase in Nevada

CARSON CITY — Fur trappers would have to identify their traps and pay higher fees under a bill approved by the Nevada Senate.

Senate Bill 364 was amended to eliminate a provision that would have required trappers to check their devices every 24 hours. Instead, the bill keeps the existing time frame of once every 96 hours, and strips the Nevada Wildlife Commission of its authority to change it.

The bill also requires managers of public lands to post signs warning of potential traps. Additionally, each trap not registered with the Department of Wildlife would have to include a tag with the name and address of the person who owns it. Traps or snares registered with the department must include the registration number.

Under existing law, a person who registers a trap must pay a one-time fee of $10, regardless of the number of traps they use. SB365 increases the fee to $5 per trap.

The bill also authorizes someone to remove a trap if it causes an immediate risk or injury or death to a person or animal.

Senators approved the bill 20-1 Tuesday, with Sen. Scott Hammond, R-Las Vegas, casting the lone no vote.

Another bill enhances protections for domestic animals left in hot or freezing vehicles was approved 21-0. It extends the list of people who are authorized to remove the animal from the vehicle and provides immunity from liability. Further, the bill states that intentionally leaving an animal in a hot or freezing vehicle amounts to animal cruelty.

Both bills now advance to the Assembly.

