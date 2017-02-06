Trio arrested after allegedly aiding bus stop shooting suspect

Three individuals were arrested last week in connection with a shooting incident that occurred in January near a bus stop.

Leijania Crockett, 20, Devon Stokes, 40 and Ted Barcley, 27, all from Pahrump, were taken into custody Feb. 1 and charged with various preliminary charges. All three were charged with aiding a felony offender, while both Stokes and Barcley were also charged with destroying or concealing evidence.

Eric Jones, 33, has been identified as the shooter in the incident which took place in the area Comstock Street and Blagg Road. Jones allegedly discharged a firearm in front of a residence at near the location, while several people were waiting with their children at the bus stop across the street.

Jones shot several rounds into the ground and into the air and struck the rear of one of the vehicles at the bus stop. No one was injured during the incident.

Jones was taken into custody on Jan. 22 by sheriff’s office detectives, but is currently incarcerated at the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas on a parole and probation violation. Detectives have obtained a warrant for Jones’ arrest and he will be extradited to Nye County to answer to the charges related in this case.

While attempting to locate Jones during the initial investigation, detectives interviewed several individuals who had seen and come into contact with the shooter, who was unidentified at the time.

Two of the witnesses were identified as Crockett and Stokes and detectives were able to determine that both individuals were familiar with Jones.

The sheriff’s office said that Crockett and Stokes deliberately provided false information about Jones’ description, identity and location in order to hinder the investigation, in an attempt to help the suspect to avoid being arrested.

Detectives then discovered that Barcley began helping Jones avoid apprehension immediately following the shooting incident.

Barclay and Stokes had allegedly obtained the shooter’s gun and hid it before ultimately discarding it.

Detectives obtained arrest warrants for the three suspects and took them into custody on Feb. 1. They were booked into the Nye County Detention Center and are being held on bail in various amounts.

Anyone with any further information about this investigation is asked to contact the Nye County Sheriff’s Office at 775-751- 7000 attention Detective Cox or by email at NCSO_Detectives@co.nye.nv.us.

