Two facing felony kidnapping charges remain behind bars

The two Pahrump residents arrested last month for allegedly holding a woman against her will for a week, made their initial court appearance in February. Both remain in custody awaiting their preliminary hearing on March 8.

Calvin Beasley Jr. and Samantha Jaimes Keys were taken into custody Feb. 3. On Feb. 9. the Nye County District Attorney’s Office charged Beasley with first degree kidnapping with use of a deadly weapon; second degree kidnapping with use of a deadly weapon; conspiracy to commit kidnapping; coercion involving force; and unlawful possession of firearm, three counts, all felonies.

That same day, Keys was charged with first degree kidnapping with use of a deadly weapon; second degree kidnapping with use of a deadly weapon; conspiracy to commit kidnapping; and coercion involving force, all felonies.

The defendants remain in custody at the Nye County Detention Center on $40,000 cash or bond each.

According to the arrest report, Nye County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on the 2300 block of East Lewis Street after they relayed information that someone was going to try and pick up a female who was being held against her will and that a suspected shooter was going to be standing in the street waiting for the person’s arrival.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they came into contact with a man dressed in black, who said he was there to fix a car stereo of an individual who lived in the home.

Two females, one whom was Keys and the other the victim, came out of the residence and said they did not know what was going on and that there was no one else in the home.

After being separated to conduct interviews, the victim said that she was forced to say no one was in the house and that there were two men with guns inside the residence that were not going to come out.

The following day, on Feb. 3, law enforcement officials carried out a search warrant on the residence due to the initial investigation and information gleaned.

The victim told deputies that she had been held against her will at the residence for the past week in the guest house of the property.

She stated that she was in fear for her life as she was led to believe that Beasley and Keys were going to kill her, according to the arrest report.

The victim said that she tried to arrange being picked up and taken to Las Vegas by a friend, but was unable to leave due to the man being confronted and being involved in a physical confrontation upon his arrival, police said.

After the failed attempt, the victim said Keys forced her to sit next to her in the living room and that Beasley allegedly began to load a firearm in front of her, while calling her obscene names and stating he was going to have to kill her.

Sheriff’s deputies determined the victim had been held against her will by Beasley and Keys, with threats of physical violence and death.

The victim told authorities she was scared for her life and thought that she would have been killed if the deputies didn’t show up when they did, the arrest report stated.

During the search, deputies discovered two firearms, identified as a .22 caliber Heritage revolver and a 9mm Smith and Wesson pistol.

Also discovered were two expired Nevada identification cards belonging to Beasley and Keys, along with mail addressed to them.

A records check showed both items were reported stolen, with one being out of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and the other out of Texas.

An additional 9mm pistol was discovered in a separate bedroom under old clothes, in addition to digital scales and glass pipes with methamphetamine residue on them, according to the arrest report.

A record check revealed that Beasley is a two-time convicted felon.

During a formal arraignment in February, Beasley was given a copy of the complaint, the charges against him and advised of his rights.

Public Defender Nathan Gent was appointed to represent the defendant. Keys is represented by Public Defender Harry Gensler.

Prosecuting the case is Deputy District Attorney Patrick Ferguson.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Reporter Mick Akers contributed to this story