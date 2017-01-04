UPDATE: Sheriff’s deputies continue search for shooting suspect who fired at vehicle

Nye County Sheriff’s Office is investigating in the area of Discovery Park and Comstock Park after shots were fired at a vehicle around 8 a.m. this morning.

NCSO and Pahrump Fire were staged at Highway 372 and Blagg Road for nearly an hour as deputies searched the area for the suspect, who is described as a black male adult, dressed in black and carrying a rifle.

Sheriff Sharon Wehrly said the suspect fired multiple shots, where at least one round struck a minivan in the area.

Sheriff’s deputies responded and located a victim who they said was in the area dropping a child off at the bus stop when the bullet was shot through her back window.

The victim saw a male running into a residence on Blagg Street after the shooting. Sheriff’s deputies then surrounded the residence.

“The occupants exited the residence and spoke with deputies and advised that the male had broken into her residence, fired the gun, and ran out the back door forcibly,” Sergeant David Boruchowitz said in a statement.

Witnesses claimed that the male was picked up in a black SUV.

Police located the driver of the vehicle seen leaving the scene and the driver claimed that he didn’t know the male, but had given him a ride. The driver said he dropped the suspect off in the area of Bourbon and Red Butte Streets.

The suspect remains at large. The male is identified as a black male adult with a tattoo believed to be a bird or butterfly on his face.

The Nye County School District was contacted by the sheriff’s office and as advised them of what was happening as a precautionary measure.

There is increased law enforcement patrols around Pahrump Valley High School and J.G. Johnson Elementary School as a precaution.

“There is no reason to believe the schools were at any threat at any point, and this was merely a precaution due to proximity,” Boruchowitz said.

NCSO Deputies and Detectives are following several leads, and anyone with information is asked to call 7757517000 or submit confidential emails to sheriff@co.nye.nv.us.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates