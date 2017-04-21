U.S. Sen. Dean Heller of Nevada set to make Pahrump visit

U.S. Sen. Dean Heller plans to participate in the Valley Electric Association Inc.’s annual meeting on Saturday and tour several facilities in Pahrump.

Heller, R-Nevada, is to tour the VEA campus, hold a media question-and-answer-session and attend a tour and ribbon cutting at Desert View Hospital at 360 S. Lola Lane.

Both tours will be open to the media and closed to the public, officials said.

VEA, a member-owned electric cooperative headquartered in Pahrump, will hold its annual membership meeting at 800 E. Nevada Highway 372 in Pahrump at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

The event will provide VEA member-owners with detailed information about the cooperative’s projects and strategies for the future, officials said in a news release.

The meeting serves as the cooperative’s largest event of the year.Hundreds of VEA members attended the event in 2016.

The cooperative anticipates an even larger turnout this year.

The meeting will also include details about VEA’s efforts to maintain rate stability and develop new economic opportunities within its service territory.

VEA provides service to more than 45,000 people within a vast 6,800-square-mile service area along the California-Nevada line, with the majority in Nevada, officials said.

VEA’s service area starts in Sandy Valley, southwest of Las Vegas, and extends north for more than 250 miles to Fish Lake Valley.

For more information about VEA, please visit www.vea.coop

Contact reporter Daria Sokolova at dsokolova@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @dariasokolova77