Valley Communications hosting tech expo in Pahrump

A tech expo is planned for later this week in Pahrump.

Valley Communications staff plans to conduct the expo from 3-7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 16, at the Valley Conference Center, 800 E. Highway 372 in Pahrump. The event will showcase the cooperative’s new digital services, including VCA Digital TV, the company announced.

The expo is open to all members of Valley Electric Association, the company said. Door prizes will be given to the first 100 members who sign up for the service. Anyone who signs up for a new VCA digital TV package with their VCA broadband at the Expo and is willing to have the service installed within 30 days will have their name entered in a drawing to win a new 65-inch, 4K TV, the company said.

The drawing for the new TV will be conducted after Dec. 16, the company stated.

Valley Communications Association Inc.,(VCA) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Valley Electric Association Inc., (VEA) a nonprofit electric utility headquartered in Pahrump.