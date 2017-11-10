VCA announces Pahrump tech expo for new digital services

Valley Communications staff plans to conduct a tech expo from 3-7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 16, at the Valley Conference Center, 800 E. Highway 372 in Pahrump, to showcase the cooperative’s new digital services, including VCA Digital TV, the company announced.

The expo is open to all members of Valley Electric Association, the company said.

Door prizes will be given to the first 100 members who sign up for the service.

“The tech expo will be a good opportunity for members and consumers to touch, feel and test our new digital TV service,” said Kathie McKenna, chief operating officer for Valley Communications Association. “We will be available to address questions regarding our digital services.”

Besides VCA TV, the cooperative’s new digital phone service will be on display.

“Members can ask questions about bundling phone service with broadband and TV for cost savings and simplicity,” McKenna said.

Anyone who signs up for a new VCA digital TV package with their VCA broadband at the Expo and is willing to have the service installed within 30 days will have their name entered in a drawing to win a new 65-inch, 4K TV, the company said.

The drawing for the new TV will be conducted after Dec. 16, the company stated.

Valley Communications Association Inc., (VCA) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Valley Electric Association Inc., (VEA) a nonprofit electric utility headquartered in Pahrump.