Weather: No rain in week ahead, move clocks forward Sunday

WEATHER

7-day forecast

No rain is expected in the forecast for the next week. Temperatures continue to climb into the low 80s early next week.

Friday: Partly cloudy, wind 3 mph, high 79, low 50

Saturday: Partly cloudy, wind 3 mph, high 79, low 52

Sunday: Sunny, wind 5 mph, high 79, low 53

Monday: Sunny, wind 3 mph, high 82, low 53

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, wind 2 mph, high 81, low 54

Wednesday: Sunny, wind 6 mph, high 80, low 56

Thursday: Sunny, wind 2 mph, high 83, low 55

Source: National Weather Service

Spring forward

It’s time to move clocks forward early Sunday morning, March 12, as daylight saving time starts.

Standard time ends and daylight saving time begins at 2 a.m. local time, meaning that people need to set their clocks and watches ahead one hour.

“Lose an hour sleep. Sun comes up later, but sets later, too,” the National Weather Service office in Elko said in a Facebook reminder.

Daylight saving time ends Nov. 5.