Weekend snow and ice storms close roads in Death Valley

A string of storm systems that passed through the region this weekend left several roads in Death Valley National Park closed.

Titus Canyon, Emigrant Canyon, Wildrose and Dantes View roads are closed due snow and ice, according to the National Park Service.

Additionally, Saline Valley’s South Pass was blocked by a vehicle stuck in a three-foot snowdrift. West Side, Mustard Canyon and Devils Golf Course roads are closed due to mud. The usually-dry Amargosa River is flowing across Harry Wade and West Side roads.

The National Park Service will reopen the roads as soon as they are safe. Park rangers will update road conditions on their Facebook page at Facebook.com/DeathValleyRoadConditions.

Artists Drive is closed from Jan. 9 through March 15 for repairs.

Major roads in the park remain open, including CA-190 and Badwater Road. This allows access to tourist-favorite sites like Badwater Basin, Golden Canyon, Harmony Borax Works, and Mesquite Flat Sand Dunes.

The National Park Service’s headquarters at Furnace Creek is experiencing a power outage that began Sunday afternoon. This is affecting park staff’s access to the internet and ability to respond to visitor questions by telephone, but has limited impact on the experience of visitors in the park.

Park hotels and major attractions weren’t affected and remain open. The restaurants and hotels in and around the park have power.

The official rain gauge at Furnace Creek Visitor Center received 0.10 inches of rain on Jan. 20 and 0.14 inches of rain on Jan. 22. Precipitation in Death Valley can vary significantly based on elevation and location, the park service said.

Contact reporter Mick Akers at makers@pvtimes.com. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.