Wet finish to 2016 expected for Pahrump, then windy conditions to start the week

As the new year is set to ring in tomorrow night, 2016 will end on a wet note.

A pair of low-pressure systems will enter the area back-to-back, bringing a chance of precipitation today and tomorrow, according to the National Weather Service.

“For (today) we have about a 60-percent chance of rain,” said Celb Steele, National Weather Service meteorologist. “Then on Friday night there should be a little break. Then on Saturday there is another 30-percent chance of rain.”

Steele said that the inclement weather shot should end before midnight as 2017 kicks off. There is a low temperature of 33 expected Saturday night into Sunday morning.

As the weekend concludes, there will be clearing conditions as the system responsible for the rain pushes out of the area, which will kick up the winds a bit.

“Sunday night we will have winds blowing at about 10 mph, with gusts up to 15 mph,” Steele said. “Then on Monday the winds will increase some, blowing at around 15 to 20 mph.”

Behind the winds, cooler air will enter the area, as highs will top out at 50 degrees Monday, 46 degrees Tuesday, 45 degrees Wednesday and 42 degrees Thursday. The lows over that time period will range between 33 degrees on Monday and 27 degrees Thursday.

