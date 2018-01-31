Wildfires, wild horses, sage grouse focus in Nevada

The Society for Range Management annual meeting is expected to draw more than 1,500 ranchers, managers and scientists from across the United States to Nevada this week, organizers announced.

Wildfires, wild horses, sage grouse and rangeland restoration are among the topics on the agenda.

Featured speakers include Larry Selzer, president and CEO of The Conservation Fund; Kathleen Clarke, former director of the U.S. Bureau of Land Management; Ethan Lane, executive director of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association; Dr. Bill Payne, dean, University of Nevada College of Agriculture, Biotechnology, and Natural Resources; and U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke’s representative, Casey Hammond.

The sessions also include a presentation from the National Grazing Lands Coalition.

“Producers from Nevada, Oregon and Utah will discuss their own operations and how they have become successful in ranching,” organizers said in previewing the event at the Nugget in Sparks.