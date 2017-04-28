Wind-driven fire destroys garage, deck in Pahrump

A wind-driven ground fire destroyed a detached garage at a residence on the 2300 block of Stardust Street in Pahrump earlier this week.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis said the fire broke out just after 1 p.m. Tuesday.

“Upon arrival, crews found the fire involved two structures,” Lewis said in a news release. “The first was an unattached two-car garage and the second a doublewide manufactured dwelling. The wind-driven fire was an immediate exposure for the neighboring property located at 2291 West Stardust.”

Fire crews had the fire under control within 30 after their arrival.

Lewis said at least one person sustained lower extremity burns but refused medical transport.

The investigation has been turned over to the State Deputy Fire Marshal.

“The fire appears to be accidental in nature and related to an introduction of an open flame to dry ground cover which quickly extended to the structures,” Lewis said.

Dale Bystedt and his wife own the neighboring residence on Stardust Street.

Both were returning home from the Pahrump Nugget bowling alley when they noticed large plumes of black smoke off in the distance.

“We were hoping it wasn’t our place as we got closer to it,” Bystedt said. “We then turned on our street and saw all of the fire trucks and sheriff’s vehicles. Our neighbor who lives there came out and told me that something was wrong with his water well. He was doing some welding and that’s how the fire got started right near the detached garage. That’s what he told me. The garage was completely destroyed.”

Additionally, the fire, Bystedt said, extended to his property.

“All of the slats on my fence got burned as well as my palm tree in the backyard,” Bystedt said. “They won’t let us inside our house and my wife is worried because we have three small dogs in there. Along with the detached garage, the fire extended to the rear of his house to a deck and it looks like that got burned too. We have lived here for 15 years. It’s a nice quiet neighborhood. We really like it here.”

