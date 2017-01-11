Woman faces a pair of felony battery charges at Jan. 19 hearing

Sarah Gensaw, the local woman facing numerous felony battery charges, is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing Jan. 19.

Gensaw, 22, was arrested Nov. 23 by Nye County Sheriff’s deputies regarding an alleged stabbing incident involving her male roommate.

A week later, the Nye County District Attorney’s office charged Gensaw with battery causing substantial bodily harm and battery with a deadly weapon, both felonies; and domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

During a formal arraignment on Dec. 6, Gensaw was advised of her rights as Justice of the Peace Gus Sullivan also screened the defendant regarding her financial status.

Public defender Harry Gensler will represent Gensaw, whose bail was set at $50,000 cash or bond.

During Gensaw’s Dec. 8, pre-trial hearing, Gensler waived the 15-day rule for a preliminary hearing and motioned for a pre-trial date, which is scheduled for Jan. 19.

Following the hearing, Gensaw was remanded back to the custody of the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

As the court documents state, sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 400 block of Comstock Street on Nov. 23, for a reported stabbing.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered a 44-year-old man bleeding heavily from multiple serious stab wounds.

The unidentified victim told deputies that he was stabbed by Gensaw, who lived with him.

He also said that she fled the scene on foot.

Gensaw, from Anderson, California, was discovered a short time later in a different area of the neighborhood and was taken into custody. The victim was transported to Desert View Hospital by ambulance and treated for the injuries he sustained during the alleged attack.

She remains in custody at the Nye County Detention Center.

As the investigation is ongoing, anyone with additional information about the case is urged to contact the Nye County Sheriff’s Office at 775-751- 7000, attention Sgt. Michael Eisenloffel or via email at NCSO_detectives@co.nye.nv.us.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. Pahrump Valley Times Reporter Mick Akers contributed to this story.