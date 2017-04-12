2 letters to editor:

Thank you from Baker to Vegas volunteers

The Nye County Sheriff’s Auxiliary volunteers who directed traffic for the Baker to Vegas race,

and there were 17 of us out that night, wish to thank and offer our appreciation to Chuck Frye for his generosity in supplying us with hot coffee and soft drinks. He made our women and men very happy that night.

Michael Miraglia, SAU #11

2017 Ms. Senior Nye County Pageant canceled

The Ms. Senior Nye County Pageant, under the leadership of Janet “Scotty” Winegar, has always endeavored to bring you a presentation that has adequately featured the elegance of our senior ladies.

We have sent the best of our best to represent Nye County at the Nevada State Pageant, held in Las Vegas, for more than 10 years.

However, due to the failure to secure a sufficient number of applicants to appropriately represent this colorful, classic, extravaganza and feature our elegant contestants, we have decided to cancel the event for 2017.

Our reigning Ms. Senior Nye County Queen, Carol Burton, will continue to represent Nye County until we return with the stylish event that you have learned to expect, in 2018.

While we take this sabbatical, we will continue to feature our lovely and talented members in senior citizen events, assisted living facilities and fundraiser shows, to benefit our local charities.

We appreciate all of the support you have given us and thank you in advance for your continued loyalty.

Scotty Winegar,

Ms. Senior Nye County Director