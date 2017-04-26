2 Letters to the editor

A letter to all you Trump haters out there

It would seem you don’t care about your country, not as long as you are slamming and dissecting every word or action that comes out of Trump and the White House.

Have you forgotten about the Obama clan, Hillary, Reid, Waters, Kerry, Pelosi, Rice, Holder, Warren and Lynch?

Should I go on? They were, and still are, liars with their false statements and broken promises.

Don’t you think the security of our country is more important than all the slandering, ridiculing, etc. of our president, who at least sets the red line and then follows through when crossed? What was accomplished in the past eight years except for more freebies, more debt, lack of jobs and no respect from countries around the world and millions of dollars given to Iran?

I am ashamed of the ruthless, hating, cruel people who have no morals and feel they have a right to say and do the things they are doing. Get a life and quit being whiners and haters.

It is done; he is our president, so deal with it! If you don’t like what’s happening then get out and vote! We need to support our military, policemen, firemen and the president.

Remember, nothing is free, including our personal freedom. It is all at taxpayers’ expense.

Bill Angle

Is there hypocrisy at the commission meetings?

The Nye County commissioners have only two public meetings each month. The first Tuesday of each month, the meeting is held in Tonopah, and the third Tuesday of each month, the meeting is held in Pahrump, and each meeting starts with those in attendance standing to say the Pledge of Allegiance.

Pahrump has many military veterans, including myself, who believe in the rights and freedoms of our country.

Many veterans have fought and died to preserve these freedoms, but recently the Nye County commissioners have removed the general public comment at the beginning of the meeting.

The right to free speech is a basic freedom throughout our country, but the Nye County commissioners explained that a three-minute per person general public comment at the beginning of the meeting takes too much time and therefore must be eliminated.

How can the commissioners start the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and then not allow the public to speak their own personal views, opinions and suggestions during general public comment, but since the commissioners don’t pay attention when the public is speaking anyway, they must feel that general public comment is a waste of time and this sure sounds like hypocrisy to me due to the fact that the meeting is started with a very patriotic Pledge of Allegiance.

Louis DeCanio