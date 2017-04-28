Chuck Muth: The war on American history has gone completely insane

In author George Orwell’s literary classic “1984,” the government’s Ministry of Truth was devoted to re-writing history to comport with Big Brother’s political agenda.

Such historical revisionism via government propaganda is the sort of thing the Soviet Union’s Pravda newspaper became famous for during the Cold War (won by Ronald Reagan!).

Alas, radicalized liberals and shameless race-hustlers are now in hyper-drive with their own efforts to re-write U.S. history and whitewash from society any mentions or reminders of the Confederacy.

At first, it was just the stars-and-bars Confederate flag they wanted removed from government grounds in southern states. But that movement has now extended to re-naming schools, streets and other public memorials to historical figures involved with the south’s resistance to the north’s War of Aggression.

For example, last summer the Houston public school district spent $1.2 million in taxpayer dollars to rename six schools that had been named after Confederate leaders – including the cost to replace athletic and band uniforms.

And this radicalized hatred even extends to George Washington, father of the greatest country on the face of the planet. East Coast goofballs in Washington, DC want to rename the city “New Columbia” and West Coast goofballs want to change the name of Washington state to “Olympus.”

And here in Nevada there are efforts underway to force UNLV to kill its “Runnin’ Rebels” nickname and “Hey Reb” mascot. Ridiculous? Yes. But now get this…

On April 24th, “under cover of darkness by workers in masks and bulletproof vests,” the New Orleans government’s own Ministry of Truth secretly and clandestinely removed the 35-foot granite Liberty Place monument, which “was taken away on a truck in pieces before daybreak.”

Hooded masks? Cover of darkness? Anyone else catch the irony?

“In the coming days,” the Associated Press reported, “the city will also remove statues of Confederate Gens. Robert E. Lee and P.G.T. Beauregard and Confederate President Jefferson Davis.”

This stuff is absolutely insane. You can’t erase history by simply pretending it never happened and removing all references to it. And you don’t have to be a supporter of slavery to plainly see this War on History is just plain wrong.

In fact, a conservative Republican candidate in South Carolina vying to fill the 5th Congressional District seat of former Rep. Mick Mulvaney - who is now President Donald Trump’s head of the Office of Management and Budget - is gaining national attention (and donations!) for her fight against these historical (hysterical) revisionists in the special election to be held on May 2.

Enough is enough.

When it comes to this War on History, it’s time for all Americans – north, south, east, west, black, white, red, orange, blue, yellow, green, indigo and violet – to tell Big Brother, the PC Police and the Ministry of Truth to cram it in their pie holes.

Chuck Muth is president of Citizen Outreach and publisher of NevadaNewsandViews.com