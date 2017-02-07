Letter: Hospital welcome addition from years past in Pahrump

I am writing to make you aware of the excellent care my mother received from Desert View Hospital during an unexpected stay at Desert View.

My mother accidently overdosed on some prescribed medication and was in very serious condition, went to Urgent care in Pahrump, and was sent to Desert View and had to stay overnight there on Jan. 23, 2017.

My mother indicated that the care provided by Desert View was fabulous.

She said that no less than three doctors checked on her and showed concern for her during her stay at the hospital, and was all in all treated better at Desert View Hospital than at any other hospital in any of the several states she has lived in over the years.

Although I no longer live in Pahrump, Desert View seems to be a welcome addition from years past when Pahrump had no hospital, and is becoming a hospital that the community can be proud of. Thank you for your time.

Sincerely,

Robert A. Whitney