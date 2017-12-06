Letters to the editor of the Pahrump Valley Times

Free speech is not always a hate speech

Why is making true statements about anything called “HATE SPEECH”?

If one uses the words that they quote from a given verified source, how can it be called “hate speech”? It doesn’t make sense. Free speech of verified sources should never be forbidden.

Example: In a movie theatre one sees burning flames where none should be – should they be arrested for shouting “fire” or thanked for saving people’s lives?

It seems we all have the right to say what we know is true, not shouted down by others as racist or a phobia.

It is written in the First Amendment to our Constitution and should never be amended.

Henry Hurlbut

Is the government manipulating our weather?

December celebrates my first two years in Pahrump. I like this town, people and Pahrump’s outdoor recreation. And, of course, our excellent hometown paper!

I want readers to consider how our skies have changed over the past two decades. When I mention geo-engineering and the ionized atmosphere, I get blank stares. Yet ask yourself where the beautiful, fluffy white cumulous clouds have gone. Why are our deep blue skies only a paltry, whitish-grey haze? It’s not just dust and pollution.

Where have the “August monsoons” gone? As a citizen scientist with over 18 years studying and monitoring the effects of geo-engineering, I can tell you with certainty that blue skies and fluffy clouds and rain will become memories.

Currently, our U.S. Senate is holding investigations into the funding of further geo-engineering projects. I urge you to become informed, then beg your legislative representatives to halt these programs immediately.

Our blue skies, our fresh air and cumulous clouds are “stolen,” injected with nano-particulates such as aluminum chaff, toxic metallic and even biological agents. The health effects of breathing these toxins, plus their introduction into our soil, water and ozone layer should cause alarm.

Geo-engineering was proposed to mitigate “global warming.” Instead, it has created a world-wide system of weather manipulation that will affect your life, health and future. I recommend the website geoengineereringwatch.org to become familiar with this serious topic.

Happy (cough, cough) holidays.

Patty Vinikow

Wow, Mr. Ferrell, you’d better stop doing your own taxes or find a better accountant.

The three areas I do have some knowledge in are farming, construction contracting and income-producing properties.

The Reagan tax cuts accelerated depreciation on income-producing property from 30 years to 15 years, with reaching back allowances and carry forward allowances. There weren’t any eliminating of deductions, including property taxes. Some other areas of depreciation for equipment and capital projects went down to three and five years. This stimulated many areas of manufacturing as well as services, which meant hiring in even unrelated sectors.

I certainly don’t claim to know the entire tax code; never met anyone who did. Ask a complex question to 10 IRS auditors and chances are you’d get 10 different answers. Recall President Obama’s treasury secretary, Tim Geithner, getting in hot water, having to pay back taxes, interest and fines, for what he called careless mistakes.

Next point, I grew curious why Warren Buffet suddenly became a big supporter of Obama and all his policies. It seems Bershire Hathaway, (who is Buffet), at the time Obama was blocking the pipeline from Canada, was a major holder of a railway tank car building company as well as a railway company to carry all that oil. You are free to draw your own conclusions on motives as well as safety and environmental impacts of each.

Next point, anyone old enough to remember the news about 25 years ago, as well as recently (think Anthony Weiner) is well aware the Republicans don’t have a monopoly on sexual deviance.

Just for information, I had been a registered Democrat for most of my life until the last primary when I saw potentially five candidates who would try to drag the federal government back to its enumerated power as outlined in our founding documents. None of the five made it to the top of the ticket. So I did not vote for Trump, but several times he pleasantly surprised me. No, I didn’t vote for Hillary either.

As far as money spent on elections, it does not take a math whiz to find out who spent the most in contested areas for Congress, the Senate as well as presidential, including outside groups such as PAC funds. Washington once said, “The power to tax is the power to destroy.”

In closing, I do have a question for both sides. If 10 percent tithings seem to be acceptable for most religions, why isn’t it enough for Caesar?

David Jaronik