Muth: Conservative ‘Mod Squad’ hitting streets in 2017

Back in 1968, ABC launched a new crime drama series called “The Mod Squad” which featured three undercover cops – “one black, one white and one blonde.” This year conservatives have their own version of the Mod Squad hitting the streets and airwaves.

The black conservative is Milwaukee County’s politically incorrect, no-nonsense Sheriff David Clarke Jr. (@SheriffClarke).

Clarke, a regular guest on cable TV, is a social media phenom. He entered the national political stage big time last summer when he spoke at Donald Trump’s Republican National Convention and delivered the closing address at this year’s CPAC (Conservative Political Action Conference) in Washington, D.C.

Sheriff Clarke has a new book out, “Cop Under Fire.” To give you an idea of why the left is so scared to death of this black conservative, consider just this one sentence on page 55…

“No matter how complicated social activists try to make it out to be, no matter how much they try to blame society, cops, or whatever else, there are so many black people in prison because so many black people commit crimes.”

That sound was liberal black Nevada Senate Majority Leader Aaron Ford’s head exploding.

There’s now a serious national movement to draft Sheriff Clarke to run for the United States Senate next year in Wisconsin against uber-liberal Democrat Sen. Tammy Baldwin. And my guess is he’ll make the run.

The white dude is former Boston Red Sox pitcher Curt Shilling (@gehrig38), who maybe is best remembered for pitching Game 6 of the 2004 American League Championship Series with an ankle injury so bad his white sock was soaked with blood.

Shilling has been an open supporter of Republican presidential candidates since retiring from baseball, including Donald Trump, and was fired by ESPN as a commentator last April after posting what some considered to be a politically incorrect “anti-transgender” opinion on Facebook.

He now has his own conservative podcast program and is completely unencumbered on social media where he regularly roasts liberals with relish. There’s also a serious draft movement afoot to get him to run for the U.S. Senate in Massachusetts next year against Sen. Elizabeth “Fauxcahontas” Warren.

Run Curt, run!

The blonde is a twenty-something spitfire named Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren), whose “Final Thoughts” video commentaries on The Blaze are driving the left absolutely cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs.

This fast-rising conservative star is unafraid of doing battle with liberal “snowflakes” – including a wildly acclaimed post-election dust-up with Trevor Noah last November on Comedy Central’s “Daily Show.”

She’s unapologetic about her conservatism. She’s smart, she’s sassy and she’s drop-dead gorgeous. A lethal combination. Oh, and she’s a graduate of UNLV – a Rebel Girl to the max!

One black. One white. One blonde. 2017’s conservative Mod Squad. Tune into a social media channel near you.

Chuck Muth is president of Citizen Outreach and publisher of NevadaNewsandViews.com