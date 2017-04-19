Athlete with Pahrump ties signs with NFL team

A former Nevada Wolf Pack athlete with Pahrump ties recently signed with the National Football League’s Buffalo Bills.

Jordan Mudge has made the transition from the Arena Football League, where he has played for the Arizona Rattlers, Portland Thunder and San Jose SaberCats.

Mudge’s father, Randall Mudge, is general manager at Mountain Falls Golf Course in Pahrump. Randall Mudge said that although his son has never lived in Pahrump, he comes to visit a few times a year.

“It’s a great opportunity for him,” Randall Mudge said about his son’s latest career move.

Randall Mudge, a professional golf player, recalled his son was always active in sports such as football, golf and wrestling.

“He has always been a very all-around athletic kid,” Mudge said about his son.

Randall Mudge moved to Pahrump almost two years ago through his job at Elite Golf Management. He previously worked at Black Mountain Golf and Country Club in Henderson.

Jordan Mudge, 27, is a graduate of Bakersfield College in Bakersfield, California. Mudge played during his sophomore season at Bakersfield, where he earned first team all-conference, all-state and All-American honors. He also played at the College of the Desert in Palm Springs, California as a freshman.

He later transferred to the University of Nevada in Reno where he played offensive lineman. He played for the Nevada Wolf Pack in 2010 and 2011.

Mudge was named the Spaulding Offensive Lineman of the year for the 2016 season in the Arena Football League, according to buffalobills.com He graduated from the University of Nevada in Reno in December 2011 with a degree in general studies.

Randall Mudge said his son is currently taking part in practices. That will be followed by a break and more practice.

“He has been working toward this throughout his career and all (through) college where his eyes were toward getting to the NFL,” Randall Mudge said.

