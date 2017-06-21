Basketball camp makes its way to Pahrump

The Gil Llewellyn Game Time Basketball Camp was in town for the week, working with 25 basketball players of different ages from June 12-15 at the Pahrump Valley High School gym.

The camp is the only basketball camp that currently comes to this town and it is one of the few camps for all ages. It was the third time the camp made the trip to Pahrump. Coach Gil Llewellyn said camps rarely come out to Pahrump and prefer to stay in Las Vegas where they are assured the numbers.

This year coach Llewellyn knew his numbers were going to be down.

“We got off to a late start and were set back a bit,” he said. “I was waiting to hear back from the school, but we still had 25 out this year.”

He said he had players of all levels at the camp.

“I have some out here playing to get to a higher level and some are just here to stay out of trouble,” Llewellyn said. “We will be in several cities in Nevada. This was our first and then we go north, culminating with the end of the month in Las Vegas.”

Llewellyn is based out of Southern California and spends between 100 to 200 days on the road, teaching basketball all over the country.

“It’s not tough,” he said. “I love doing it. I really enjoy working with the kids.”

The kids were enthusiastic and Llewellyn was well received.

Catalina Sandoval, a sixth-grader, said she had learned a lot.

“They taught me how to dribble between my legs,” she said. “You use that to get away from people.”

Danny Washum, a high school senior, said he had learned a lot and it was his second year at the camp.

“I learned even more fundamentals,” he said. “I learned more drills that will help me at home.”

Ethan Whittle, a junior, said he has been playing basketball since eighth grade.

“They know what they are doing,” Whittle said. “I’ve learned a lot from them. You learn your crossovers and spins. They taught spins for the first time this year. They also showed us some drills to make us jump higher and make us faster.”

Chance Farnsworth said Llewellyn teaches teamwork.

“You learn to shoot, set screens and it’s fun to come and play with everyone else.”

Parents also feel it’s worth money and effort. Craig Anderson stayed to watch his daughter play.

“They had her working with the boys, who are much faster than her,” he said. “She will be going into high school this year. This camp is good and convenient. It’s great for the kids but I was disappointed in not seeing other former Rosemary Clarke players from her team out here.”

