Beatty football and volleyball players receive honors

Beatty had another successful fall season and both football and volleyball came away with honors.

In football, Leo Verzilli was picked as coach of the year for the second year in a row. He took his team to the Class 1A Southern playoffs as the third place seed, finishing the year 5-3. Verzilli did this with no seniors.

According to Beatty High School principal Chris Brockman, Verzilli has a way with the kids.

“Leo gets a lot out of these kids, he inspires and motivates them,” Brockman said. “He expects them to give him their best. He gets a lot from his kids and they love playing for him. He is really good with kids, they want to play for him. Kids like being around him and he has a great way with them.”

Football players receiving honors were Max Taylor - 1st team defense LB and 2nd team offense TE/WR; Yadir Rodriguez - 1st team defense DB; Fabian Perez - 2nd team offense RB and 2nd team defense LB; Alan Sandoval - honorable mention defense LB; Jose Moreno - 1st team defense LB and 2nd team offense OL; Geo Maldonado - 1st team specialists K, 2nd team defense DL and honorable mention offense OL; Jacob Henry - 1st team offense wildcat and honorable mention defense DL.

The Beatty volleyball team finished the year 9-7 and as the third place seed team in the playoffs. They had two players who received honors, Arianna Oseguera and Karina Villanueva. Both made the Nevada 1A Southern All-League Volleyball 1st Team.

