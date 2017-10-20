Beatty football wins their homecoming game

Sophomore running back Fabian Perez led the Hornets with 98 yards rushing to help Beatty overcome Round Mountain on homecoming 47-0.

Last Friday’s game almost didn’t happen. The game was supposed to be against Sandy Valley, and they forfeited the game. Head football coach Leo Verzilli had to get the Knights to agree to move the game to Beatty instead of having it at Round Mountain (0-7 overall, 0-5 Class 1A Southern), and they graciously agreed to come down to Beatty (5-0, 4-0) so that the homecoming game could be played.

Beatty head coach Leo Verzilli said his team played a solid game.

“The team played great offensively and defensively,” he said. “Our special teams were very good too, especially our kickoff team coverage and we made an extra point.”

The Hornets offense had 327 total yards in the game, with much of that yardage coming from their ground game.

The team garnered 283 yards rushing, scoring four touchdowns.

Beatty had four rushing touchdowns, with two of them being made by Perez.

The other two touchdowns were scored by sophomore running back Efrain Villanueva, who had 72 yards rushing and freshman running back Brayden Lynn, who had 40 yards rushing.

The Hornets had only two completions but both of them were touchdowns. One was made by Junior receiver Alan Sandoval for a 10-yard TD reception and the other was made by junior receiver Max Taylor for a 27-yard TD reception.

Verzilli was also happy with the way the team conducted themselves on the field.

“Our sportsmanship really came through,” the coach said. “I’m so proud of the way they are listening and learning more than just X’s and O’s. We don’t have to run up our stats or the score to know we beat a team.”

The Hornets play Spring Mountain (4-2, 3-1), a tough team that are the defending state champions from last year. They beat Pahranagat Valley last year in the state finals, but lost to them this year.

