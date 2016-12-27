Beatty sweeps three games at Round Mountain tournament

The Beatty boys basketball team is off to a strong start this year, taking three games at the Round Mountain tourney last weekend. They beat Carlin 59-47, Eureka 57-46, and Round Mountain 59-58.

Hornets coach Steve Sullivan said the three games were won at a price.

“Saturday we took eight players and in the Round Mountain game one of our starters went down with an ankle injury,” he said. “The boys showed fatigue, but did not quit and they were able to take the lead late in the game and hold onto it.”

Isaias Femat was injured with what appeared to be a sprained ankle and should be back after the break.

Sullivan said Beatty (7-2, Class 1A Southern) worked hard and showed improvement in their rebounding and transitioning.

”Building off of that, we need to focus on our defense and our press,” the coach said. “Hopefully, coming back from break we will be ready to continue where we left off, and continue to build on our willingness to work hard to find out just how good we can be.”

For the Hornets’ next game they travel to Lone Peak (Utah) on Jan. 6 at 7:30 p.m.

