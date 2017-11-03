Beatty volleyball reaches semifinals

The Beatty High School volleyball team advanced in the playoffs and will face Tonopah in the semifinal game on Saturday at 1:45 p.m. at Pahranagat Valley High School.

They defeated Indian Springs, the sixth-seed team in three sets, 25-14, 25-17, 25-17.

The Hornets were able to recharge their battery and get in playoff mode after losing to Alamo in three sets last week, 14-25, 8-25, and 13-25.

Hornets coach Steve Sullivan said there were a lot of positives from the Pahranagat Valley match.

“We stayed competing with them at the beginning of the sets and then we would reach a point and take ourselves out mentally,” the coach said. “Of course a lot of credit goes to Alamo’s team and their constant offensive pressure.”

Sullivan said he liked his team’s serving during that match.

“The girls served aggressively against Alamo, which we need to keep doing, as well as transitioning our defense into offense,” he said. “This will allow us to keep pressure on the other team’s defense and hopefully put our offense at ease mentally. These girls have fight in them. Now the challenge for us is making sure we maintain that fight for every point and play a complete set.”

The team will now have to solve the Tonopah problem. They lost to the Muckers in regular season play in three sets.

