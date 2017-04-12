Business Profile: Toni Waffle

Toni Waffle

All About You Day Spa

1240 E. State St. Suite 108

775-537-8427

702-813-6182

Years in business: “I have been doing hair for 52 years.”

Age: 69

Background: “I started doing hair when I was just 16-years-old in New Jersey. I went to school at Mason D. Paris because back then everything to do with hair was French. I started doing hair because I felt I was talented and I could make a career out of it. I specialize in french braids, wedding up-dos. I came out to Las Vegas in 1991. In my lifetime, I have owned two salons, one in 1972 and the other in 1986, and now I work for Sylvia Cross Bias the owner. ”

Personal: “I like to spend time with my family and watch true to life movies. I also like to sew.”

First job: “My first job was working in a hair place in New Jersey.”

Business climate: “Seniors always ask me to tease hair or back comb it. I have developed a following in that. One thing for sure is that I will never have to use the internet to do hair and am always here for those who try the internet and need a person to fix it.”

