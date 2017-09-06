Chaparral stops Trojans rushing attack

Pahrump Valley High School football had a rough Friday night under the lights as they lost their second game of the season to Chaparral, 34-6.

The Trojans defense had a hard time containing the speed of the Cowboys as Chaparral put their offense in overdrive, scoring 21 points in the second and 13 more in the fourth quarter.

Chaparral ran all over the Pahrump defense, rushing the ball for 229 yards.

The big rushers for Chaparral were the QB, Iopu Tauli’ili, who rushed for 74 yards and then Darius Disroe, 64 yards and TyRay Collins, who rushed for 50.

The Cowboys also had no problems airing the ball out when they got a chance, according to Giessler. They had two big passing plays, one right after they scored their first touchdown in the second quarter.

Chaparral hit an 85-yard pass to TyRay Collins on first down for six points. Then with just 50 seconds in the half, Tauli’ili passed to AJ Green for a 63-yard pass, for another six to end the half.

Things looked good for the Pahrump defense at the beginning of the game. In the opening drive, according to Trojans fan Dale Giessler, the Cowboys drove all the way to the one-yard line and fumbled the ball in the end zone for a touchback. It looked as if the Trojans would be able to stop Chaparral.

Pahrump Valley scored their only touchdown in the second quarter, scoring first. The Trojans went the distance, scoring on a senior Dylan Coffman keeper for six points.

The Trojans offense was limited to 153 total yards. Coffman had 53-yards passing and the team had 100-yards rushing.

The lead Trojans rusher was Jacob Sawin with 39 yards. The Trojans other big rushers were Nick Redmond 20, Coffman 17 and David Roundy 10 yards.

The lead pass receiver for Pahrump was Cory Bergan, who had a 44-yard pass reception.

The Trojans travel to Rancho High School this Friday. See the Game Day story on both teams in Friday’s paper.

