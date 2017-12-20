Posted 

Committee completes Class 5A football realignment

Committee completes Class 5A football realignment

9835741_web1_copy_preps-class4aadvance-nov24_010_9835741.jpg
Joel Angel Juarez/Las Vegas Review-Journal Gorman and Liberty, two of the state’s best teams, are to be joined by Basic, Coronado, Foothill and Green Valley in a southern league. The northern league is to consist of Arbor View, Canyon Springs, Centennial, Faith Lutheran, Las Vegas and Legacy.

Committee completes Class 5A football realignment

9835741_web1_niaa_9835741.jpg

Committee completes Class 5A football realignment

9835741_web1_preps-class4aadvance-nov24_010_9835741.jpg
Liberty Patriots head coach Rich Muraco, center, speaks to his special teams squad during a football practice at Liberty High School in Henderson, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association’s realignment committee has finalized football leagues for Class 5A in Southern Nevada.

The leagues have not been named and will not be called northern and southern to avoid confusion with Reno-area schools.

Gorman and Liberty, two of the state’s best teams, will be joined by Basic, Coronado, Foothill and Green Valley in the southern league. The northern league will consist of Arbor View, Canyon Springs, Centennial, Faith Lutheran, Las Vegas and Legacy.

Friday’s proposal was a continuation of last week’s meeting that was not finished because of time constraints. All proposals are unofficial and will be presented to the NIAA Board of Control at its Jan. 17 deadline for a formal vote.

Still undecided is the format for postseason play. Teams will each play five league games, and it is expected that four teams in each league will qualify for the postseason.

The realignment committee voted Friday to not make a recommendation to the board on how postseason tournaments will be aligned, with the exception of 2A and 1A football, which will remain the same. The NIAA staff will present a recommendation to the board in January.

“No changes in classifications regarding the Nye County high schools,” NIAA assistant director Donnie Nelson said in an email this week.

Friday’s meeting was not just about 5A.

In a reversal from last week, the committee voted to move Chaparral and Mojave up to 4A for football.

Xavier Antheaume, the 3A southern liaison to the board and Chaparral athletic administrator, proposed the change after fighting for the two schools to remain in 3A last week. He said he was caught off guard by Democracy Prep moving to 3A from 2A and wanted to keep the agreed-upon 12 teams in 3A. After consulting with other administrators of 3A schools, he introduced a motion to have the 3A Southern Region consist of 10 teams.

Mojave principal Greg Cole agreed that his school, which made the 3A state title game this season, and Chaparral should move up to 4A for the sake of competition.

The committee voted to have one 10-team league for the 3A Southern League to match the Northern League.

The 4A Southern Region, similar to 5A, will be aligned with a north-south orientation. Bonanza, Cimarron-Memorial, Desert Pines, Eldorado, Mojave, Palo Verde and Shadow Ridge will make up the northern league, with the southern league comprised of Chaparral, Clark, Durango, Sierra Vista, Silverado, Spring Valley and Valley.

Football realignment

Class 5A

Northern league: Arbor View, Canyon Springs, Centennial, Faith Lutheran, Las Vegas, Legacy.

Southern league: Basic, Bishop Gorman, Coronado, Foothill, Green Valley, Liberty.

Class 4A

Northern league: Bonanza, Cimarron-Memorial, Desert Pines, Eldorado, Mojave, Palo Verde, Shadow Ridge.

Southern league: Chaparral, Clark, Durango, Sierra Vista, Silverado, Spring Valley, Valley.

Class 3A

Southern League: Boulder City, Cheyenne, Del Sol, Democracy Prep, Moapa Valley, Pahrump Valley, Rancho, Sunrise Mountain, Virgin Valley, Western.

Nonfootball realignment

Class 5A

Northern league: Arbor View, Centennial, Faith Lutheran, Las Vegas, Palo Verde, Rancho, Shadow Ridge.

Southern league: Basic, Bishop Gorman, Coronado, Desert Oasis, Foothill, Green Valley, Liberty, Silverado.

Class 4A

Northern league: Bonanza, Canyon Springs, Cheyenne, Cimarron-Memorial, Desert Pines, Eldorado, Legacy.

Southern league: Clark, Durango, Sierra Vista, Spring Valley, Tech, Valley.

Class 3A

Sunset League: Del Sol, Democracy Prep, Mojave, Pahrump Valley, Somerset-Losee, Western.

Sunrise League: Boulder City, Chaparral, Moapa Valley, Sky Pointe, SLAM Academy, Sunrise Mountain, Virgin Valley.

 