Cyclists from Barstow, California visit Special Olympics athletes

The Journey of Hope South cross-country cycling team made a pit stop in Pahrump to visit the Pahrump Special Olympics athletes at Burdett and Terry Ward’s house.

Bobbi-lee Ward, Pahrump area director for Special Olympics, characterized this as a friendship visit.

“It is a fraternity that bikes 3,000-plus miles across the country and spends time with disability organizations along the way,” Ward said. “They also get sponsorships and donations all year long and donate that money to the same organizations.”

The cyclists are collegiate members of Pi Kappa Phi fraternity from across the nation.

The 28 men cyclists and their seven crew members rode in from Barstow, California on Sunday. It was an 85-mile ride and they are riding to Washington D.C.

Sunday was the fourth day of their journey on a 3,745-mile cycling event.

The team is one of three Journey of Hope teams that will directly enhance the lives of thousands with disabilities through grant funding and community engagement. The trip raises awareness and support for people with disabilities. Friendship visits along the route allow team members the opportunity to engage and develop friendships with the community members they are riding to support.

The men will average 75 miles per day on their 64-day journey from Long Beach, California to Washington, D.C.

According to their news release, the three 2017 Journey of Hope teams will raise more than $650,000 for people with disabilities across the nation. The ability experience has raised over $15 million in its 40-year history.

Bobbi-lee Ward thanked Pahrump Rentals for their donation of the tables and chairs for the event.

