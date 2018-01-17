Daffer’s double-double leads Pahrump Valley to win

The girls basketball team at Pahrump Valley High School is continuing its winning ways.

At Pahrump, Kathryn Daffer scored 11 points and pulled down 11 rebounds to lead the Trojans past the Bonanza Bengals on Jan. 12.

Samantha Runnion pulled down eight rebounds and scored four points for the Trojans, who opened the game on a 12-2 run.

Madeline Gonzalez scored eight points to lead the Bengals.

The win improved Pahrump Valley’s record to 11-3 on the season and 1-1 in the Class 3A Sunset League.

A night earlier on Jan. 11, Savannah Blanchard-Davis had 17 points as Mojave’s girls basketball team edged host Pahrump Valley 43-41.

Kiara Lemon scored 15 points for the Rattlers, who rallied from a 28-21 deficit in the fourth quarter.

Alyvia Briscoe scored 11 points to lead the Trojans.

In the boys matchup on Jan. 12, Chase Hafen scored a game-high 29 points to help the Bonanza Bengals defeat the Pahrump Trojans 77-61.

Antonio Fortin led Pahrump Valley with 25 points.

Zioan Blakeney added 14 points for Bonanza, which led 39-29 at the break in the matchup in Pahrump.

The loss put Pahrump Valley’s record at 6-9 on the season and 1-1 in the Sunset League.

On Jan. 11 at Pahrump, Chris Jackson scored 22 points to lead the Mojave Rattlers past the Trojans.

Noah Sherrard scored 13 points, while John Harper and Tyrice Pender each scored 10 for Mojave, which used a 25-8 second-quarter run to take control of the game.

Cory Bergan scored 17 points to lead the Trojans, and Brayden Severt added 13 points.

Both the boys and girls basketball teams are scheduled to play at Desert Pines today. Tipoff for the girls game is at 5 p.m. The boys play at 6:30 p.m.

On Friday, both Pahrump Valley teams play at home against Cheyenne. The girls game starts at 5 p.m. while the boys start at 6:30 p.m.

Compiled from reports by the Las Vegas Review-Journal and the Pahrump Valley Times