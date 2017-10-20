Game day: Trojans host the Western Warriors in their last home game of the season

Posted 

Peter Davis/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Senior Trojans quarterback Dylan Coffman is seen under pressure from the Sunrise Mountain defense last Friday. He hopes to have a better day against Western tonight.

By Vern Hee
Pahrump Valley Times

The Trojans seek to rebound from their loss at Sunrise Mountain last week when they host the Western Warriors in more league action at 7 p.m. today.

Pahrump Valley (3-4 overall, 1-2 Sunset League) will honor their seniors in this final game of the season.

Although the Warriors (1-6 overall, 0-3 Sunset League) are winless in league play, the Trojans can’t afford to look by this team if they want to make the playoffs. Pahrump is currently tied with Cheyenne for the fourth-place seed in the league. If the season would end today, the Trojans would go because they beat Cheyenne in head-to-head play.

Things to look for

On a good day, Western (1-6, 0-3) can put up some good yards. In their one win against Rancho, the Warriors put up 337 total yards and 20 points. That was a balanced attack, where 158 yards were on the ground and 179 yards were in the air.

Can they do this against the Trojans?

Probably not. Pahrump is really strong against opponents that come to their backyard. Trojans coach Joe Clayton likes his chances because of the size and skill of his defensive and offensive lines.

Also, Western has scored only 59 points in seven games, which is averaging 8.4 points per game, whereas the Trojans have 119 points in their last seven games, averaging 17 points per game.

Look for the Trojans to dominate this team like they dominated Rancho.

Contact sports editor Vern Hee at vhee@pvtimes.com

WESTERN

League: Class 3A Sunset

Head coach: Tyler Tuiasosopo, first season (0-0)

2016 record: 0-9 (0-5 Sunset League, sixth)

Returning starters: Five offense, six defense

Base offensive set: Pro

Base defensive set: Multiple

Top offensive players: TE Eric Hughes (Sr.); QB Joey Medley (Sr.); RB Rayjon Reed (Sr.); OT James Harris (Sr.)

Top defensive players: DT/DE Kameron Hollins (Sr.); SS Gio Garcia (Sr.); DB Anthony Shelby (Sr.); DL Edgar Escandon (Sr.)

Pahrump Valley

Class 3A Sunset

Head coach: Joe Clayton, fifth season as head coach

2016 record: 6-4 overall, 3-2 in league

Offense: Jet offense

Defense: 4-3

Top players on offense: Dylan Coffman QB (Sr.), DeAngelo Brown RB (Jr.), Nico Velazquez RB (Jr.)

Top players on defense: Cory Bergan DB (Sr.), Jeremy Albertson DL (Sr.)

Game time: 7 p.m.

Opponent: Western High School

Where: Pahrump Valley High School

 