Game day: Trojans host the Western Warriors in their last home game of the season

The Trojans seek to rebound from their loss at Sunrise Mountain last week when they host the Western Warriors in more league action at 7 p.m. today.

Pahrump Valley (3-4 overall, 1-2 Sunset League) will honor their seniors in this final game of the season.

Although the Warriors (1-6 overall, 0-3 Sunset League) are winless in league play, the Trojans can’t afford to look by this team if they want to make the playoffs. Pahrump is currently tied with Cheyenne for the fourth-place seed in the league. If the season would end today, the Trojans would go because they beat Cheyenne in head-to-head play.

Things to look for

On a good day, Western (1-6, 0-3) can put up some good yards. In their one win against Rancho, the Warriors put up 337 total yards and 20 points. That was a balanced attack, where 158 yards were on the ground and 179 yards were in the air.

Can they do this against the Trojans?

Probably not. Pahrump is really strong against opponents that come to their backyard. Trojans coach Joe Clayton likes his chances because of the size and skill of his defensive and offensive lines.

Also, Western has scored only 59 points in seven games, which is averaging 8.4 points per game, whereas the Trojans have 119 points in their last seven games, averaging 17 points per game.

Look for the Trojans to dominate this team like they dominated Rancho.

