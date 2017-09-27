Girls golf wins another Sunset League match

The Trojans girls golf team managed to win another Sunset League match at Wildhorse Golf Course in Las Vegas.

The team went up against two other teams finishing in first place (407) on Sept. 19th against Desert Pines second (482) and Mojave third (512).

Trojans head golf coach Bob Hopkins said all the golfers struggled with the elements.

“It was windy most of the time we were there,” he said. “We struggled on the greens as a team and just had a poor short game.”

Pahrump’s Breanne Nygaard shot a 20-over-par 90 and took the top score.

According to assistant coach Steve Nygaard, this was Breanne Nygaard’s worse score of the year.

Carolyn Lemon of Western was second (95), Makalea Petrie of Pahrump was third (101) and Desirae Hembree was fourth (106).

The Trojans’ next match is at Cheyenne at 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 4.

Contact sports editor Vern Hee at vhee@pvtimes.com