Girls soccer team is one win away from undefeated season

The Pahrump Valley High School girls soccer team had another great team outing, where they spread the goals around, defeating Cheyenne in a home match on Wednesday night 4-2.

Once again the Trojans (14-2-2 overall, 8-0-1 Sunset League) dominated time of possession. Cheyenne had troubles the entire game taking the ball downfield. In both of their goals, the Desert Shields had to force the ball downfield, meaning in each goal one player took the ball all the way downfield, penetrating the Trojans defense. But they were only able to do that twice and couldn’t do it through passing.

Senior Trojans striker Kaitlyn Carrington scored the first goal off a corner kick in the first half.

It was a tricky shot that came down the line and curved right into the goal.

“I have practiced that shot a lot,” Kaitlyn Carrington said. “You actually put a curve on the ball by spinning it off your foot, but I was surprised that it went in.”

The next goal was scored by senior midfielder Sydney Dennis, who took the shot in herself from 20 yards out just before the end of the half to make the score 2-1 at the half.

Junior forward Grace Gundacker made two goals in the second half for the Trojans. Her first one she took in from the box herself and kicked in behind the goalkeeper. The last goal she made put the game out of reach for the Trojans with under 15 minutes left in the game. Gundacker got a pass from Gent and the ball hit her body and went in.

Trojans coach Julie Carrington said that winning the last game against Sunrise Mountain (8-2-2, 6-1-1) is their goal. Pahrump beat this team in a close one, 2-1 the first time.

“After last year where we had to forfeit all our games, this really means something for the team to win their last game,” she said. “It will have more meaning for the seniors because next week’s last game will be senior day. We also would like to have some momentum going into the playoffs.”

