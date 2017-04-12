Girls track takes first place in 10 events at last home meet

The Pahrump Valley Trojans girls finished in first place at their last home meet of the season on April 6, scoring 169 points.

In second was Del Sol (83.5), third was Desert Pines (59.5) and Tonopah was fourth (47). At the Valley Relays, the Lady Trojans finished in fourth place (53.93) out of nine schools. First was Coronado (118.95), second was Las Vegas (96.95), Canyon Springs (64.98) was third.

The girls had 10 first places at Pahrump. Freshman Jazmyne Turner took two first places in the 100 (13.4) and the 200 (28.2) and as a future sprinter for the Trojans, is looking good.

Trojans sprint coach Mike Colucci likes the way the sprinters are coming along.

“To take time off the clock, all of them are working on coming out of the blocks,” he said.

Senior Caeli Havel also had two first places. One in the shot put out of 46 throwers (32-06), and the other in the discus out of 42 throwers (99-10).

The girls distance runners also had success.

Junior Grace Plumb took first in the 3,200 (14:05.8).

Long-distance coach Craig Rieger has a football/wrestling mentality when it comes to coaching track.

“I want the boys and girls to feel the pain during practice,” Rieger said. “We have to get out of that, ‘practice is time for jogging mentality.’”

In field events, junior Annabelle Brophy took first in the high jump (4-06), freshman Romilyn Carreon took first in the pole vault (6-04), and junior Cynthia Martin took first in the long jump (13-06).

The girls also had two good showings in the relay events. They took first in the 4x100 relay (57.3) with a team of Zarah Whittle, Cynthia Martin, Haile Souza and Turner and the 4x800 (11:35.3) composed of Diamond Sonholm, Veronika Howell, Alicia Quiroz and Grace Plumb.

At the Valley Relays, Havel took first in the shot put (111-07, a personal best).

The next Pahrump Valley High School track meet is at 3:30 p.m., on April 18 at Chaparral High School.

