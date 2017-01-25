Hornets boys basketball wins two games in a row

Jacob Oseguera scored 19 points against Sandy Valley on Friday and then 16 points against Beaver Dam on Saturday to lead the Hornets to victory against those two teams in league play.

Beatty (10-4 overall, 3-1 Class 1 A Southern) beat Sandy Valley (6-6, 0-3) 52-46 and then beat Beaver Dam (2-17, 1-3) 56-42.

“Our focus has been on our offense since the Tonopah game,” Hornets coach Steve Sullivan said.

“Since then we have started games great offensively. Against Sandy Valley, we scored 23 points in the first quarter but stalled after that and scored 9 in the second, 10 in the third, and 10 in the fourth. Moving forward we need to start turning these one-quarter runs into a complete game.”

Beatty played Word of Life (5-7, 2-2), which was past deadline on Tuesday.

The Hornets host Indian Springs (6-10, 0-4) on Jan. 31 at 6 p.m.

Beatty stats against Sandy Valley: Oseguera 19 points; Robby Revert 9 points, 15 rebounds; Alan Sandoval 8 points; Isaias Femat 4 points, 8 rebounds; Jacob Henry 8 points, 13 rebounds.

Beatty stats against Beaver Dam: Nahum Favela 5 points, Femat 5, Oseguera 16, Revert 8, Matt Reetz 3, Daniel Castillo 3, Jacob Ybarra 4, Henry 5, Max Taylor 1, Sandoval 6.

