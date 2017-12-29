Horseshoe tournament finds home in Pahrump

Pahrump residents hosted a horseshoe tournament on Dec. 16 in the community where participants competed in various divisions.

Two Pahrump pitchers, Dok Hembree and Mike Nicosia took first place in the A and B divisions.

Char Schulte from Las Vegas earned first-place honors in the C division.

The tournament served as the inaugural Christmas event, its organizers reported.

“The event was open to all interested and will be an annual tournament,” they said.

Trophies were provided by Dennis Andersen, while Mike Nicosia provided chili and hotdogs to the group.

Participants included players from Las Vegas.

More horseshoe events are planned throughout 2018.

Those interested are asked to contact Mike Norton at 775-537-0542.

The group also has a website — www.nevada-horseshoe.com — with schedules and upcoming events. All are welcome, organizers said.