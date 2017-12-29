Posted 

Horseshoe tournament finds home in Pahrump

Horseshoe tournament finds home in Pahrump

9883799_web1_horseshoe5_9883799.jpg
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A horseshoe tournament held in Pahrump on Dec. 16 served as the inaugural Christmas event its organizers reported. Trophies were provided by Dennis Andersen while Mike Nicosia provided chili and hotdogs to the group.

Horseshoe tournament finds home in Pahrump

9883799_web1_horseshoe_9883799.jpg
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Dennis Andersen is shown presenting a trophy to Char Schulte of Las Vegas. She earned first-place honors in C the division of the horsehsoe tournament held Dec. 16 in Pahrump.

Horseshoe tournament finds home in Pahrump

9883799_web1_horseshoe3_9883799.jpg
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Dennis Andersen is shown presenting a trophy to Dok Hembree. Hembree was among those earning first-place honors in the Pahrump horseshoe tournament on Dec. 16.

Horseshoe tournament finds home in Pahrump

9883799_web1_horsshoe2_9883799.jpg
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Dennis Andersen is shown presenting a trophy to Mike Nicosia, who was among the first-place winners in Pahrump on Dec. 16 when a horseshoe tournament was held.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump residents hosted a horseshoe tournament on Dec. 16 in the community where participants competed in various divisions.

Two Pahrump pitchers, Dok Hembree and Mike Nicosia took first place in the A and B divisions.

Char Schulte from Las Vegas earned first-place honors in the C division.

The tournament served as the inaugural Christmas event, its organizers reported.

“The event was open to all interested and will be an annual tournament,” they said.

Trophies were provided by Dennis Andersen, while Mike Nicosia provided chili and hotdogs to the group.

Participants included players from Las Vegas.

More horseshoe events are planned throughout 2018.

Those interested are asked to contact Mike Norton at 775-537-0542.

The group also has a website — www.nevada-horseshoe.com — with schedules and upcoming events. All are welcome, organizers said.

 