Lady Trojans have problems containing opponent’s shooters

The Lady Trojans’ game with Desert Pines at home on Monday was all about defense. Unfortunately, it was the Jaguars who came with the better one, winning 41-25.

Pahrump attacked, but couldn’t penetrate the strong inside defense of the Jaguars. This limited the Trojans to low percentage outside shooting.

Trojans coach Bob Hopkins said after the Mojave game that his defense would have to contain Desert Pines.

“We have to do what we do best, defense and rebounds,” he said.

This was something that the girls had problems doing against a much more physical team inside.

Commenting on the Mojave game, the coach said his team had to shoot better.

This was also true against the Jaguars, where they needed more girls to reach double digits. The problem is that when Pahrump (7-9 overall, 2-1 Sunset League) is hot shooting, their attack comes from the inside shooting.

“We like to bring the ball inside and then outside,” Hopkins said.

The Trojans had problems breaking the press all night long and couldn’t bring the ball into the paint (under the basket).

Also, the intense Jaguar (7-11, 2-1) defense forced the Trojans to make bad passes, which translated into steals. This could be the number one team in the league if not for a 54-37 loss to Cheyenne last week.

Pahrump was led by Bethany Calvert, the only one to reach double digits, with 10 points.

The Trojans downed Mojave on the road last Thursday 31-26, a game where no Pahrump shooters made it into the double digits.

Jill Smith and Koral Hearn both led the Trojans in shooting against Mojave with eight points apiece.

By the end of this week, the Trojans will have seen the best teams in the league.

Tonight Pahrump travels to Cheyenne, who is (9-5, 3-0). Cheyenne is coming off beating Desert Pines and Western last week soundly, 54-37 and then Mojave on Monday 71-36. At the moment, Cheyenne is the team to beat in the Sunset League and the Trojans will have to think of a way to contain the Cheyenne shooters and score more points. Cheyenne had three shooters in the double digits against Mojave (6-11, 0-3).

On Friday the Trojans take a break from league action and play Bonanza at 5 p.m. (2-11, 0-5 Southwest League), a team they beat 47-17 in December.

