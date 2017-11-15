Lady Trojans soccer goes down fighting

The Pahrump Valley Trojans girls soccer team lost a nail-biter to the Truckee Wolverines in double overtime 2-1.

Senior Vaniah Vitto scored the only goal for the Trojans with just two minutes remaining in regulation time in the second half to tie Friday’s Class 3A state semifinal girls soccer game at Spanish Springs High School near Reno.

Junior Ava Seelenfreund, the top player for Truckee (20-4-1), scored the winning goal (20-4-1) in the second overtime.

Trojans coach Julie Carrington said the girls played hard.

“We are all proud of you and the girls,” Carrington said. “The girls did great and gave 130 percent. I couldn’t be more proud of them. It was an amazing game and season.”

The Trojans had a great season and finished the year 16-4-4.

Truckee went on to beat South Tahoe in the state final, 2-0 for the title.

In boys Class 3A soccer, Sunrise Mountain defeated Sparks 5-0 for the state title.

The state champions

in other sports

Volleyball

In the class 1A semifinal, Tonopah lost to Owyhee (#1 Northern) 25-6, 25-5, 25-15. Owyhee then played Pahranagat Valley in the Class 1A state final and lost in three sets, 25-11, 25-19, 25-16.

In the Class 3A state final, Boulder City defeated Moapa Valley in five, 17-25, 27-25, 14-25, 25-16, 15-12.

Football still determining who will be state champions

In Class 1A, Spring Mountain will play for the title against Pahranagat Valley in a rematch of last year’s state title game. The game will be played at Indian Springs High School at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

In Class 3A, Desert Pines (number 1 seed Southern) will host Spring Creek (number 2 seed Northern) at 1 p.m. Also this Saturday, Mojave (number 2 seed Southern) will travel to Fernley (number 1 seed Northern) and play at 1 p.m. The winners will play up north at a high school to be announced on Nov. 25.

