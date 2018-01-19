List: Multiple fishing opportunities in Southern Nevada

Here is the latest fishing report from the Nevada Department of Wildlife.

LAKE MEAD – Anglers are finding good striper action in the Vegas Bay area. The fish are active in waters 30 to 50 feet deep. Live shad and anchovies are catching the stripers. Some anglers have had found success for black bass with a Rapala Shad Rap in silver. The Overton Arm is worth a try for striped bass, black bass and catfish. The shorelines in that part of the lake offer great vegetation and shelving that hold fish.

LAKE MOHAVE – Striped bass are biting at Willow Beach and outside of Katherine Landing, but the action is slow. Patience is the key to catching fish. Some fishermen have been catching fish in the 3-pound class with anchovies fished from the fishing pier and from boats. Some larger stripers have been fooled by trout-colored swimbaits and A.C. Plugs. Look for black bass in the coves around Cottonwood Cove.

LAUGHLIN – Anglers are catching stocked rainbow trout below Davis Dam, along Casino Row and south to Big Bend. Anyone practicing catch-and-release fishing for trout is encouraged to use single barbless hooks and avoid the treble variety. Handle the fish as little as possible and do not use a towel to hold them. For striped bass, trout imitations and other large swimbaits will catch the fish.

LAS VEGAS URBAN PONDS – Rainbow trout have been taking a variety of baits and small lures. PowerBait or Power Eggs in rainbow, yellow or orange colorations have been catching the most fish. Warm days have brought catfish action to some of the parks. When the trout bite slows, consider switching to catfish bait. The bite has been good at Floyd Lamb and Veterans Memorial parks. The Nevada Department of Wildlife is encouraging anglers to place unwanted fishing line in trash cans or monofilament recycling bins.

KIRCH WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA – Despite nighttime temperatures that dip below the freezing mark, pleasant daytime conditions are maintaining thin and unsafe ice conditions. Some open water may be accessible from shore, but it generally is found in the middle of the reservoirs and near the inflows.

EAGLE VALLEY RESERVOIR – Ice conditions remain unsafe across the reservoir, and some open water has broken through near the fishing dock. Anglers are encouraged to use extreme caution when considering whether to venture out on the ice. A weather front is expected later this week. For up-to-date ice conditions contact Spring Valley State Park at 775-962-5102.

ECHO CANYON RESERVOIR – The reservoir is about 50 percent open water and the rest is covered with thin ice. With a storm front expected later this week the lake may freeze over again, but unsafe ice conditions are expected to continue. For up-to-date ice conditions contact Echo Canyon State Park at 775-962-5103.

UPCOMING FISHING EVENTS – The Nevada Department of Wildlife will hold new teacher training for its Trout in the Classroom program Saturday, Jan. 27, from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Trout in the Classroom is an incubation program which covers more than science standards. For more information on the program and how to participate, contact Ivy Santee at 702-486-5127 X3503 or visit www.ndow.org/Education/Wildlife_Ed/Trout_In_The_Classroom