Posted 

Little league signups coming to a close in Pahrump

Little league signups coming to a close in Pahrump

10049521_web1_pvt-lleague0068--1-_10049521.jpg
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times P-Town Little League is calling all local kids between the ages of 4 and 15 to sign up for the spring season. A sign-up event will be held at Ian Deutch Memorial Park Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and again on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

By Jeffrey Meehan
Pahrump Valley Times

It’s time again to sign up for little league in Pahrump.

Get out to Ian Deutch Memorial Park at 1600 Honeysuckle St. on field three today (Wednesday) between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. or on Saturday to join Pahrump P-Town Little League.

Saturday sign-up times are from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on field three, which sits closer to the Pahrump Valley Boulevard side.

Time is running out, as Saturday is the last sign-up period for the spring season, which begins on March 24.

The age requirements for kids interested in joining are between the ages of 4 and 15.

According to P-Town’s Facebook page, parents shouldn’t worry if they’re having financial issues.

“We will work with you to make sure your son/daughter are able to play,” information on the Facebook page stated.

Those interested in managing or coaching can also fill out a volunteer application during the sign-up period on Wednesday or Saturday.

For more information, call 775-253-4274 or head to facebook.com/pahrumplittleleague.

Contact reporter Jeffrey Meehan at jmeehan@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

 