Many fishing sites available for Nevada anglers

Here is a look at the fishing report provided by the Nevada Department of Wildlife:

LAKE MEAD – Government Wash, 33-Hole and the Boulder Beach area can be productive for striped bass. Oftentimes the fish will start the day in shallow water and then move deeper as the day warms up. Late fall can be a challenging time as anglers try to figure out where the fish are and what they want. Fish-eating birds like grebes or cormorants will raft up above schools of baitfish and that means stripers won’t be far away. Jigging and trolling can be effective for fish holding in deeper water.

LAKE MOHAVE – Anglers are finding fair fishing for rainbow trout following weekly fish plants at Willow Beach. Hungry stripers will push the trout toward cover so it won’t take long for them to disperse. Striped bass are taking large swimbaits. Trout patterns are especially effective. Over the weekend, one lucky angler weighed in two good stripers in the 10-pound range at the Willow Beach Marina. Look for catfish at the south end of the reservoir where the water is warmer. Cut anchovies, stink baits and nightcrawlers will catch the fish.

LAUGHLIN – Stocked rainbow trout are providing a fun opportunity below Davis Dam, in the Big Bend area, and near Bullhead City Community Park on the Arizona side. Mepp’s spinners, Panther Martins and Rooster Tails will catch the fish. Bait fishermen have found success with PowerBait in various colors. Striped bass will take anchovies, pencil poppers, and swimbaits.

LAS VEGAS URBAN PONDS – With water temperatures dropping, expect action for warm-water fish, like bluegill or bass, to remain slow. The first seasonal trout plant of the year is on tap for this week. The Nevada Department of Wildlife will plant rainbow trout at Floyd Lamb, Lorenzi, Sunset, and Veterans Memorial Park ponds. Hafen Park in Mesquite and Cold Creek are also on the list.

KIRCH WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA – Dropping temperatures have bass and crappie action in slow mode while trout are actively feeding. Shore anglers are having a rough time with vegetation, but boaters and float tubers are finding excellent fishing. Dacey has been especially good for large trout. Spinners have been very effective. Nighttime lows are expected to drop into the low 20s with daytime highs near 50.

EAGLE VALLEY RESERVOIR – Temperatures are expected to drop going into the weekend with daytime highs reaching the low 50s and nighttime lows dipping into the 20s. Be prepared for cold temperatures and expect to find ice along the shoreline in the early morning. Trout fishing remains good. Rainbows are hitting PowerBait and small spinners. Brown trout should become increasingly active.

ECHO CANYON RESERVOIR – Look for rainbow trout in the deep water along the dam. The fish have been taking nightcrawlers and PowerBait. Rainbow and chartreuse colors are generally productive.