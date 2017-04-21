Middle school has successful first track meet in Pahrump

On April 8 Rosemary Clarke Middle School had its first track meet of the year at Pahrump Valley High School against Faith Lutheran Middle School.

Sharks track coach Erik Odegard said he was proud of his team.

“This was the first meet this year and the athletes did a great job competing,” Odegard said. “Myself and the entire coaching staff were very proud of them. We had a lot of kids finishing in the top six spots and earning points for the team. For many of these athletes, this was their very first meet, so they are still trying to figure out what they would like to do.”

He said as a team they did a really good job, each and every one of them put forth a strong effort.

“We have a great group of kids out this year and a good mix of ages,” the coach said. “It would be nice to have a few more boys out but we will build on what we have. The program has about 40 boys and 70 girls on the team. Timing wasn’t on our side this year as quite a few of our kids have other events conflicting with the rest of our meets this year so our numbers might not be as strong.”

The coach said two eighth-graders, Cameron Gabryclzyk and Makayla Gent, both had a good day at their first meet.

Some runners to watch out for are sixth grader Ayden Edington, who had a great day running his first mile in 6 minutes, 7 seconds, taking home a couple of first place finishes and Seth Sonerholm, who also had a good day in the 1,600 and the 800-meter run.

“We have a large group of athletes working hard on the hurdles along with a strong distance group,” he said. “Saturday we lost a lot of points in the sprints to a strong Faith Lutheran team and we will see what we can do to improve that. Next week over break we will look to improve when we will be able to practice more at PVHS on the track before we go to Lake Havasu for our next meet on April 22nd.”

