Multiple fishing opportunities for anglers in Southern Nevada

Here is a look at the fishing report provided by the Nevada Department of Wildlife:

LAKE MEAD – Striper fishing is good for those anglers willing to brave chilly temperatures in the early mornings and at dusk. If you are looking for live bait, Vegas Wash is the place to net some shad. The stretch from Boulder Harbor to the Hemenway fishing pier has been fishing well. Look for areas where birds are rafting in numbers, this can be an indicator of where shad balls are located. Striped bass won’t be far away.

LAKE MOHAVE – The water level has gone up since early November. Submerged vegetation along the shoreline has made fishing difficult in some places. Anglers are still catching catfish in the coves using anchovies, though some have found success with homemade stink baits. Striper action has slowed on much of the lake. Rainbow trout action is good following weekly trout plants at Willow Beach.

LAUGHLIN – Striped bass fishing is good below Davis Dam and near Casino Row but tends to become slower the further south you go. Anchovies are bringing in catfish below the casino area, and there are still some smallmouth bass being caught in calmer coves along the river. Stocked rainbow trout are dispersed from the dam to Big Bend of the Colorado State Recreation Area. The fish are holding in pockets below the dam, along Casino Row, and around Sunshine Peninsula. These also are good areas to work for stripers.

LAS VEGAS URBAN PONDS – The Nevada Department of Wildlife has plans to plant fish on a weekly basis until further notice. One of the few exceptions is Christmas week. PowerBait, Power Eggs, night crawlers, and small spinners are generally good bait options. You can also land trout with fly patterns such as Pheasant Tail Nymphs, Hare’s Ear Nymph or Woolly Buggers. In place of a fly-rod you can use a 3- to 6-foot leader behind a bubble.

KIRCH WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA – Winds and fluctuating temperatures have made fishing difficult around the area. The winds have pushed the remaining weeds up against the dams, making shore fishing problematic. Cold temperatures have ice forming around the edges in the morning, but it is breaking up by noon. Angler pressure has been low, but those who are making the trip have found good fishing for rainbow trout.

EAGLE VALLEY RESERVOIR – Cold overnight temperatures have ice forming along the shoreline in the mornings, but open water still prevails. Fishing pressure is light with most action taking place near the dock. Rainbow trout have been taking rainbow PowerBait and other commercial offerings.

ECHO CANYON RESERVOIR – If you are looking for a quiet place to fish without fighting crowds this is the place to go. Temperatures dropping below the freezing mark are causing ice to form around the shoreline in the mornings, but winds and warmer daytime temperatures are breaking it up by noon.