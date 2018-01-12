Multiple fishing opportunities in Southern Nevada

Here is the latest fishing report from the Nevada Department of Wildlife.

LAKE MEAD – Live shad have been the ticket for catching striped bass and the occasional catfish. Shad can be found in the Vegas Wash area as well as along the shoreline in the Hemingway area. Though anglers are getting bites from 1- to 3-pound stripers, the action has been hit-and-miss. The areas around 33 Hole and Boxcar Cove have been producing fish. Night fishing under a light can increase the odds of attracting fish.

LAKE MOHAVE – Black bass are biting on plastics outside of Cottonwood Cove and Telephone Cove north of Davis Dam. Fishing has improved for largemouth and smallmouth bass both in terms of fish quality and quantity of fish being caught. Working grass beds in the coves has worked well, using plastics with varying colors. Striped bass have been found deeper and anglers are using Carolina rigs and swim baits at both the north and south ends of the lake.

LAUGHLIN – Anglers have been left blaming weather and water releases for slow fishing. Despite this, persistence has paid off for many. One angler reeled in a 32-pound striper while throwing a rainbow pattern swimbait. Smaller stripers are biting on anchovies from Casino Row to Big Bend. Rainbow trout are biting on chartreuse jigs, PowerBait and nightcrawlers.

LAS VEGAS URBAN PONDS – The Nevada Department of Wildlife continues to plant rainbow trout on weekly basis at most of the local fishing ponds. This week Sunset, Lorenzi, and Veterans Memorial Park in Boulder City received fish. Due to weed removal activities at the park, the pond at Floyd Lamb has not received fish the past few weeks.

KIRCH WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA – Ice conditions remain inconsistent and unsafe for ice fishing. There are some thicker patches as well as some open water, but overall walking onto the ice is unadvisable.

EAGLE VALLEY RESERVOIR – Ice conditions are variable, ranging from 2 to 8 inches and making it unsafe for ice fishing and other on-ice activities. Fishermen can access the water by drilling holes alongside the fishing dock while safely standing on the dock. For up-to-date ice conditions contact Spring Valley State Park at 775-962-5102.

ECHO CANYON RESERVOIR – Ice conditions remain unsafe for ice fishing. There is some open water along the shoreline, but that can change quickly. For up-to-date ice conditions contact Echo Canyon State Park at 775-962-5103.

UPCOMING FISHING EVENTS – NDOW and the Southern Nevada Family Fishing Club will hold a free fishing clinic at Veterans Memorial Park in Boulder City on Saturday, Jan. 21 from 2–4 p.m. Rods and reels will be provided free of charge, but a valid Nevada fishing license is required for those 12 years of age and older. For more information contact Ivy Santee at 702-486-5127 ext.3503) or Abbey Czarnecki (ext. 3850).