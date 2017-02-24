New Pahrump club soccer team wins Utah tournament

A newly formed Pahrump girls club soccer team just won its first tournament last weekend in St. George, Utah.

The U12 program now wants to build on that success.

“We were supposed to be in the silver division but got bumped up to gold because we didn’t have enough teams,” Trojans coach Danny Coleman said. “During the tourney, we beat two teams and tied one and ended up playing in the championship and won that, which was our first tournament win.”

The new U12 girls club soccer team called the Trojans that plays in the Silver State Girls Soccer League. The team has been playing together as a club team since January.

The Trojans girls have eight wins, two ties and one loss in their short time in the league, with their first game being on Jan. 7.

Coleman felt that his AYSO girls all-star team should not be broken up after the team won the Western Regionals last year and so he formed a club team.

“I had to leave AYSO because they won’t let the girls play together as a team,” Coleman said. “They want their teams to be balanced in the league and wouldn’t allow the girls to stay together.”

So now the girls play basically all year long.

Coleman plans to keep going in the league and his goal is to win the Mayors Cup Tournament in Las Vegas next year which is in February and has over 400 teams competing at different age groups from all over the country.

There is one other Silver State girls team from Pahrump and that is the U15 team called Pahrump United, which is coached by Shawn Holmes.

For more information on the Silver State Girls Soccer League, go to https://home.gotsoccer.com/rankings/club.aspx?ClubID=9671

