No snow for safe winter activities in Spring Mountains National Recreation Area

The Spring Mountains National Recreation Area still has no snow to support sledding, snowshoeing, or other typical snow play activities, the U.S. Forest Service reported.

“Even without snow, the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area is a great place to come recreate this winter,” said Donn Christiansen, area manager.

“A number of recreation sites remain open to the public, including McWilliams and Fletcher View campgrounds, Kyle Canyon Picnic Area, Old Mill Picnic Area, the Spring Mountains Visitor Gateway, and several hiking trails,” he said.

The Spring Mountains Visitor Gateway facilities were closed early, at 2 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, and all day New Year’s Day.

The Visitor Gateway’s normal hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., seven days a week.

The public can still obtain visitor information at https://www.fs.usda.gov/htnf/ and use the restroom facilities at the Cliff Rose Trailhead across the traffic circle from the Visitor Gateway.

The year-round fire restrictions in the recreation area are still in place. No campfires are allowed within one mile of homes or structures in Kyle Canyon, Lee Canyon, Cold Creek, Mountain Springs, Trout Canyon, Lovell Canyon, and Coal Springs.

Visitors are reminded that the use or possession of fireworks on public lands is subject to confiscation and fines of up to $5,000 and/or six months in jail, the Forest Service said.

In addition, anyone found responsible for starting a wildfire can be held civilly and criminally liable.

The Mount Charleston Winter Alliance promotes public safety during the winter months when Kyle Canyon and Lee Canyon see large spikes in visitation, the Forest Service said.

Agency partners include Clark County, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Metro), Lee Canyon (ski area), the Mount Charleston Fire Protection District, National Weather Service, Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT), Nevada Highway Patrol (NHP), U.S. Forest Service, and Southern Nevada Conservancy.