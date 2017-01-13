Nye County basketball roundup

Boys basketball

Trojans boys basketball traveled to Cheyenne to play the league leaders on Wednesday night, losing 68-36. Pahrump (5-13 overall, 0-4 Sunset League) was outscored in the first quarter by the Desert Shields (10-5, 4-0) 27-9 and again in the second quarter 27-13.

The lead scorers for the Trojans were Antonio Fortin with 21 points and David Sidhu with eight. The Trojans get a break from league action, hosting Bonanza (2-11, 0-5 Southwest League) at 6:30 p.m. tonight.

League action returns on Jan. 24, with Pahrump hosting Western at 6:30 p.m.

The Beatty boys team vs. Tonopah game is a terrific matchup if you like great hometown action. The Hornets (7-2, 0-0 Class 1A Southern) are hosting Tonopah (5-6, 2-0) tonight at 7:30 p.m. in their first league action.

The Muckers are coming off two league wins against Sandy Valley (0-3, 0-1) and Beaver Dam (5-8, 0-2) over the weekend, where they won 56-36 and 41-33 respectively.

They played a non-league game against Round Mountain on Tuesday and won 53-31. Beatty also beat Round Mountain in non-league play 51-34. The boys will host Sandy Valley next Friday at 6 p.m.

The Round Mountain boys (5-6, 1-0) will host Indians Springs (6-8, 0-2) tonight at 6 p.m. The Knights beat Beaver Dam last Friday 68-33 in their first league action. Then next Friday the Knights will travel to Pahranagat Valley (14-1, 1-0) at 6 p.m.

Girls basketball

The Lady Trojans lost to the first-place Cheyenne team on Wednesday 56-29, putting Pahrump firmly in third place. The Desert Shields (10-5, 4-0) outscored the Trojans (7-10, 2-2) 25-16 in the first half and then really overpowered Pahrump’s defense in the second, scoring 31 to the Trojans’ 13. Cheyenne had three shooters in the double digits. The Lady Trojans were led in scoring by Isabelle Mesa with seven and Bethany Calvert with six. The girls play Bonanza (2-11, 0-5) in non-league action starting at 5 p.m. The Lady Trojans beat this team in their first meeting on Dec. 12, 47-17. The team will return to league action against Western (7-7, 2-2) on Jan 24 at 5 p.m. in a battle for third place.

The Lady Hornets host the Muckers this evening at 6 p.m. in their first league action. Beatty (6-4, 0-0) beat Tonopah (5-6, 2-0) in non-league play on Dec. 3, 36-25. Beatty will host Sandy Valley next week at 4:30 p.m.

The Lady Muckers are coming off two league wins against Sandy Valley (48-19) and Beaver Dam (36-29). Tonopah lost on Tuesday to Round Mountain (9-5, 1-0) in non-league play, 50-29.

The Lady Knights are continuing where they left off last year, hoping to repeat their trip to state. Last year they lost in the semifinals to Owyhee.

The leading scorers for this team are Alyssa Hanks and Hannah Swafford. Hanks had 25 points against Tonopah on Tuesday and Swafford had eight. Round Mountain will host Indian Springs on Friday at 4:30 p.m.

Then the Knights travel to Pahranagat Valley (7-7, 1-0) for a league showdown to see who is top dog.

