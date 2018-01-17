Pahrump to Detroit for Highway 160 record-settting car

A Swedish sports car that set five speed records along Nevada Highway 160 near Pahrump is in the spotlight this week at the world-leading North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

Koenigsegg Automotive is making its Detroit debut show where it is displaying the Agera RS.

“The vehicle on display is the actual car that set a new production car top speed record and four other speed records on November 4, 2017, in Pahrump, Nevada,” the company said in a statement posted on its website this week.

The event was hosted by the Spring Mountain Motor Resort and Country Club — a local race facility off Highway 160.

The Agera RS, one of 25 built in regular series, is fitted with a 1-megawatt engine producing 1,360 horsepower and 1,011 feet pounds of torque, the company said.

The records set by the Agera RS in the Pahrump area are:

■ the highest top speed achieved by a production vehicle (two-way average) – 447.19 km/h (277.87mph)

■ 0-400-0 km/h – 33.29 seconds

■ flying kilometer on a public road (two-way average) – 445.63 km/h (276.9 mph)

■ flying mile on a public road (two-way average) – 444.76 km/h (276.36 mph)

■ highest speed achieved on a public road (single direction) – 457.94 km/h (284.55 mph)

The Michelin stand at the Detroit auto show was selected as the venue to dislay the Koenigsegg Agera RS.

“Michelin’s Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires are standard fitment on every Agera RS and were used while breaking these five speed records in Nevada,” Koenigsegg said.

“In fact, the Michelins performed so well during Koenigsegg’s high speed campaign in Nevada that only one set of tires was used to achieve all five records,” Koenigsegg said.

In Detroit, the Koenigsegg Agera RS was set display for the entire North American International Auto Show, beginning with press days on Jan. 14-16 through the public showing from Jan. 20-29.

